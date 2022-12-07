Browns claim Jaelon Darden off waivers

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 7, 2022, 4:23 PM EST
NFL: OCT 23 Buccaneers at Panthers
Getty Images

Waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, receiver Jaelon Darden has found a new home.

The Browns claimed Darden off waivers, according to multiple reports.

A fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, Darden had been a significant special teams contributor. He leads the league with 31 punt returns and 330 punt return yards, averaging 10.6 yards per attempt. He’s also recorded three kick returns for 67 yards.

The Browns, however, do not necessarily need a punt returner. Donovan Peoples-Jones was named AFC special teams player of the week after taking a 76-yard punt for a touchdown in the Week 13 victory over Houston.

Darden has caught eight passes for 69 yards in 21 games.

1 responses to “Browns claim Jaelon Darden off waivers

  1. DPJ was back there because there was no other option. We already have the best punt returner in the league, but hasn’t played one down yet for the Browns due to a season ending injury in the preseason. DPJ is a WR and a good one, not a punt returner. Smart move by the Browns to recognize that. This is not taking anything away from that spectacular punt return last week, but let’s be real. The Texans are garbage in all 3 phases of the game.

