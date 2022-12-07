Chandler Jones is the AFC defensive player of the week

Statistically, Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones has been having a quiet 2022 — his first year with the team after signing a three-year deal with Las Vegas in March.

But he broke out in a big way for the club’s Week 13 victory over the Chargers and now he’s been rewarded for it.

Jones is the AFC’s defensive player of the week.

In what was easily his best game of the season, Jones recorded 3.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, five total QB hits, and a pass defensed to help lead the Raiders to victory.

It was Jones’ first multi-sack game of the year. In fact, it was the first time Jones had tallied a full sack in 2022, as he entered the game with just 0.5 sacks — and that one was recorded against the Texans.

Jones has now earned seven defensive player of the week awards in his career.

He and the Raiders will be back in action on Thursday night when they face the Rams in Los Angeles.

  2. Laugh out loud 😂… And how much are the Raiders paying this guy again? He has 3.5 sacks/0 FF and 11QB Hits w/3TFLs despite playing 80%+ of the teams defensive snaps despite being one of the highest paid pass rushers in the NFL. I am soooo glad AZ didn’t pay this guy and let him walk, he’s at the end of his rope. AZs Uber athletic/long rookie pass rusher 6”5/250 OLB MyJai Sanders n 6”4/265pd DE/T Cameron Thomas have both been a lot better n more effective rushing the passer despite not playing more than 30% of the defensive snaps this season both starting to play a lot lately n have been big play makers coming on strong. Sanders has 2.5 sacks/4QB Hits/3TFLs 17 QB Pressures and 2 PDs in 23% of the snaps, Thomas 2.0 sacks/3QB Hits/2TFLs in 17% of the defensive snaps. Both have bright futures and will be goood players, I’ll take them over a declining Chandler Jones.

