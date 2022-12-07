Chandler Jones is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Statistically, Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones has been having a quiet 2022 — his first year with the team after signing a three-year deal with Las Vegas in March.

But he broke out in a big way for the club’s Week 13 victory over the Chargers and now he’s been rewarded for it.

Jones is the AFC’s defensive player of the week.

In what was easily his best game of the season, Jones recorded 3.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, five total QB hits, and a pass defensed to help lead the Raiders to victory.

It was Jones’ first multi-sack game of the year. In fact, it was the first time Jones had tallied a full sack in 2022, as he entered the game with just 0.5 sacks — and that one was recorded against the Texans.

Jones has now earned seven defensive player of the week awards in his career.

He and the Raiders will be back in action on Thursday night when they face the Rams in Los Angeles.