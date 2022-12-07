Cowboys favored by 17 over Texans, biggest spread in NFL this season

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 7, 2022, 9:52 AM EST
NFL: DEC 04 Colts at Cowboys
Getty Images

The Texans are big underdogs most weeks, and this week is no exception.

In fact, the Cowboys are currently favored by 17 points over the Texans, which makes it the biggest point spread in the NFL this season. Dallas opened as a 14.5-point favorite over Houston, and the line quickly moved and has now hit 17 at some sports books.

The last time an NFL team was this big an underdog, that team was also the Texans: In Week Seven of last season, the Cardinals were favored by 18 over the Texans. The Cardinals easily covered the point spread, winning 31-5. (That was one of two games last season with a spread of 17 points or more, and the Texans were underdogs in both games. They also lost 40-0 to the Bills as 17.5-point underdogs.)

Whether the Cowboys can cover that 17-point spread remains to be seen, but but the spread is understandable, given that the Cowboys are first in the league with a +127 point differential, and the Texans are last in the league with a -99 point differential. And it’s not a great sign for the Texans that whenever there’s a 17-point spread in the NFL, Houston is the underdog.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Cowboys favored by 17 over Texans, biggest spread in NFL this season

  1. In the NFL you usually take the point here but not sure I would here. This is a stay away bet for me.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.