Davante Adams: Always a fun matchup with Jalen Ramsey

Getty Images

The Rams’ move to claim quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers was Tuesday’s biggest story involving the teams playing on Thursday night, but it’s unclear at this point if Mayfield has a chance of being on the field against the Raiders.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey should be on the field, however, and they should spend some time facing off against each other. On Tuesday, Adams noted that those opportunities are limited given the way their teams utilize them while acknowledging that it’s enjoyable whenever they do get the chance to go one-on-one.

“We’ve played against each other a couple of times,” Adams said, via the team’s website. “It never ends up panning out like the heavyweight bout everybody hypes it up to be going into the week, just based off scheme. And obviously every offense I’ve been in I’ve moved around a lot, which I can’t do anything about and nor can he. He can only do what the defensive call is. But any time we do have the opportunity to go up one-on-one it’s something that is a fun matchup where you got two guys known to go at it a little bit.”

This is the first time the two will square off since Adams joined the Raiders. Adams had five catches for 41 yards while covered by Ramsey in a 2021 game between the Packers and Rams that the Packers won and Adams will be hoping for the same result this time around.