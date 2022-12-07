Donovan Peoples-Jones named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Browns scored three non-offensive touchdowns in their victory over the Texans in Week 13.

The player who put the special teams TD on the board has now received some recognition.

Donovan Peoples-Jones is the AFC special teams player of the week after taking a punt return 76 yards to the house.

It was only the second punt return for a touchdown in 2022. It was the first punt return for a TD of Peoples-Jones’ young career and the first for the Browns since 2015.

Peoples-Jones is now averaging 14.8 yards on 13 punt returns this season. He’s also caught a career-high 45 passes for 637 yards in 2022.

Peoples-Jones and the Browns will try to keep things rolling against the Bengals on Sunday.