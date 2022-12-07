Five Vikings miss practice with illness

Getty Images

Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them.

Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham.

As the week unfolds, more players and coaches could end up being sick, too. The Vikings visit the Lions on Sunday.

Elsewhere on the first injury report of the week for Minnesota, defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard missed practice with a biceps injury. Limited in practice were left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who is healing from a concussion. Center Garrett Bradbury also was limited, with a back injury.

Linebacker Eric Kendericks fully participated, despite a shoulder injury.

One bit of good news is that quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t appear on the report at all. He was hit hard and seemed to be in significant pain during the first half of Sunday’s win over the Jets.