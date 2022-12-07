Frank Reich hopes to be coaching next season

Getty Images

A month after he was fired by the Colts, Frank Reich said today that he wants to coach again next season.

“I really want to continue,” Reich told WISH-TV. “I love the game, I love being around it, I love being around the players. I’m not presuming anything at this point. I’m optimistic. I know this: I love the game, I feel like I’m prepared to keep giving to the game, and giving to players and coaches, and we’ll see what that looks like.”

Reich said he’s been taking notes and trying to think through what he’s learned from his tenure as the Colts’ head coach, and that he continues to root for his old players.

“Still pulling hard for the guys, love the guys, love the team, want all the best and wish nothing but the best,” Reich said.

Given how his time in Indianapolis ended, it seems like a long shot that Reich would get a head-coaching job in 2023. But Reich was a well-regarded offensive coordinator before he became a head coach and will likely have offers to work as an offensive coordinator in 2023. It sounds like he’ll be interested.