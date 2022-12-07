George Pickens: Don’t make my frustration into something bigger than it is

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 7, 2022, 2:49 PM EST
Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was clearly unhappy on the sideline on Sunday in a game when he only caught one pass for two yards. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said yesterday that it’s not an issue, and today Pickens himself said the same.

Asked about his venting on the sideline about not getting the ball, Pickens said he thinks people have been making too much of it.

“Before we start this, I ain’t gonna be just saying stuff for you all to just paint a story, make a statement bigger than what it is, or make something bigger than what it is,” Pickens said today as reporters gathered around his locker.

Pickens invoked Terrell Owens as an example of a receiver who would get animated on the sideline if the ball didn’t come his way.

“Don’t try to make something it’s not because every player, literally every receiver in the past before — you got T.O., I can name so many names. It’s just what you want to make it out to be,” Pickens said. “I don’t want you guys to paint anybody in a different light.”

  1. Comparing yourself to TO can’t be the right way to deflect controversy…..just can’t be.

  4. Perfect fit in Pittsburgh..carry on the Pitt wr legacy of class, humbleness, professionalism and all around good judgment. Although he has no production on the field.

  5. Just block out the noise and ignore all the haters. Love this guy and his passion. He is rapidly becoming one of the top receiving talents in the NFL. Steelers have proven over and over again, we can evaluate receiver talent better than any other team.

  7. It seems like having this sort of personality is almost a prerequisite for being a talented WR nowadays. At least when Keyshawn and TO were mouthing off they had to deal with getting blown up over the middle by safties.

  8. His complaint would carry weight if it came after a loss, and he’s just expressing the thought that he could do more to change that outcome.
    But after a win?
    That frustration is evidence of something bigger…

  9. THE Guy won at the college level. He will do the same in the NFL. Kids young but he’s a winner.

