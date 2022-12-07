George Pickens: Don’t make my frustration into something bigger than it is

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was clearly unhappy on the sideline on Sunday in a game when he only caught one pass for two yards. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said yesterday that it’s not an issue, and today Pickens himself said the same.

Asked about his venting on the sideline about not getting the ball, Pickens said he thinks people have been making too much of it.

“Before we start this, I ain’t gonna be just saying stuff for you all to just paint a story, make a statement bigger than what it is, or make something bigger than what it is,” Pickens said today as reporters gathered around his locker.

Pickens invoked Terrell Owens as an example of a receiver who would get animated on the sideline if the ball didn’t come his way.

“Don’t try to make something it’s not because every player, literally every receiver in the past before — you got T.O., I can name so many names. It’s just what you want to make it out to be,” Pickens said. “I don’t want you guys to paint anybody in a different light.”