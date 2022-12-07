Jalen Hurts named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ breakout 2022 season continued against the Titans last Sunday.

Hurts was 29-of-39 for 380 yards and three touchdowns through the air during the 35-10 home win. He didn’t run as much as he has in other games this season, but one of his five rushes did result in his ninth rushing touchdown of the season.

The NFL named Hurts the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It’s the second straight week that Hurts has taken that honor and he was also named the conference’s top offensive player of the month for September.

Hurts’ play has been a major reason why the Eagles are 11-1 this season and more of the same over the final five weeks will make him a contender for MVP votes once all is said and done.