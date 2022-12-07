Jets to place Max Mitchell on non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Jets will be without one of their young offensive linemen for the rest of the season.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced in his Wednesday press conference that Max Mitchell will be placed on the non-football injury list and is out for the year.

Saleh declined to say what happened to Mitchell.

“I’m not going to get into specifics right now because there’s a lot of things we’re trying to sort out — for him, too,” Saleh said.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, Mitchell appeared in six games with five starts as a rookie.

Saleh said Mike Remmers will be the swing tackle now that Mitchell is out.