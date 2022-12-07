Joe Burrow named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Bengals defeated the Chiefs for the third time in the calendar year 2022 on Sunday and did it in large part because of their quarterback’s strong performance.

Now Joe Burrow has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Burrow torched the Chiefs’ defense, completing 81 percent of his passes for 286 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also added 46 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

Plus, after all the pass protection concerns of last season and earlier this season, he was sacked just once.

This is Burrow’s fourth player of the week award and his second in 2022.

With the Bengals now at 8-4, Burrow has put himself in the MVP conversation. He’s completed 69 percent of his passes this season for 3,446 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions — good for a passer rating of 103.7.

Burrow and the Bengals will next try to beat the Browns at home. Burrow has not defeated the Browns in four career starts.