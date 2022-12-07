Getty Images

It’s looking like the Bengals will have their starting running back available when they take on the Browns this weekend.

Joe Mixon was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, indicating that he’s cleared the concussion protocol.

Mixon has missed the last two games after suffering a concussion during Cincinnati’s Week 11 victory over Pittsburgh. Mixon had a five-touchdown game against Carolina in Week Nine, also rushing for 153 yards.

In 10 games, he’s tallied 605 yards on the ground and caught 41 passes for 314 yards.

The news isn’t as good on tight end Hayden Hurst, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury.

And while safety Jesse Bates is listed with a groin injury, he was still a full participant.

Safety Vonn Bell was limited with a rest day. Offensive tackle La’El Collins and defensive tackle D.J. Reader didn’t practice with a rest day.