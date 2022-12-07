Josh Allen remains on practice report as full participant; Matt Milano, Jordan Phillips DNP

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains on the practice report with his right elbow injury despite being a full participant.

Allen went on the injury report with his injury in Week 10, missing two practices that week. He had seven limited practices in a row before returning to full participation last week.

Allen has not missed any games.

Linebacker Matt Milano (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

Phillips was injured while making a diving attempt at Patriots quarterback Mac Jones last Thursday night.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Milano is “dealing with some kind of leg-knee issue” and deemed him day to day.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam and guard Rodger Saffold (knee/rest) also sat out Wednesday’s work.

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle), center Mitch Morse (elbow/rest) and offensive lineman David Quessenberry (ankle) were limited.