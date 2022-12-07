Josh Jacobs questionable with calf, quad injuries

December 7, 2022
For the third consecutive week, Raiders Josh Jacobs has a questionable designation. He started the past two weeks and had 67 touches for 453 yards and three touchdowns despite a calf injury.

Jacobs also has a quadriceps injury this week.

He had another limited practice Wednesday after being estimated as a non-participant Monday.

Cornerback Tyler Hall (back) also is questionable after another limited practice.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), linebacker Jayon Brown (hand), tight end Jesper Horsted (concussion) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) did not practice all week and won’t play in Thursday Night Football. The Raiders ruled them out.

