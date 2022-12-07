Kadarius Toney limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

As head coach Andy Reid said he would, Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney returned to practice on Wednesday.

He’d been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Kansas City’s Week 11 victory over the Chargers.

Toney was a limited participant in the day’s session. If he’s able to return this week, it would be a boost to a Kansas City offense that’s playing a Denver defense that’s No. 2 in points allowed and No. 3 in yards allowed.

But it’s worth noting that the Chiefs are No. 1 in both scoring and total offense. Since arriving from the Giants via trade, Toney has accounted for six catches for 69 yards with a touchdown, plus a pair of carries for 33 yards.

Linebacker Nick Bolton (groin) was also a limited participant in the session.

As he said earlier in the day, Patrick Mahomes has a foot injury. But he was a full participant in the session.

Safety Deon Bush (elbow), linebacker Willie Gay (groin), running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring), offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee), running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder/quad), guard Trey Smith (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf), guard Joe Thuney (ankle), cornerback Jaylen Watson (hand), and cornerback Joshua Williams (quad) were all full participants.