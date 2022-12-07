Kyle Shanahan: “Way outside chance” Jimmy Garoppolo returns

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed a Tuesday report about the severity of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s foot injury when he met with reporters on Wednesday.

Shanahan confirmed that Garoppolo does not need surgery to repair his fractured foot and did not suffer a Lisfranc injury or ligament damage when he was injured against the Dolphins last Sunday. That report also indicated that Garoppolo could return during the playoffs if all goes well in his recovery, but Shanahan said that’s not something he will be counting on.

“Still going to be a big recovery,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “There’s that way outside chance late in the playoffs but just an outside chance. Not real optimistic about it but never rule it out.”

Rookie Brock Purdy will be starting for the 49ers this weekend and is set to remain in that role as long as he stays healthy. Josh Johnson was signed off the Broncos practice squad to back him up.