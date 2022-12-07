Kyle Shanahan: “Way outside chance” Jimmy Garoppolo returns

Posted by Josh Alper on December 7, 2022, 2:54 PM EST
San Francisco 49ers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed a Tuesday report about the severity of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s foot injury when he met with reporters on Wednesday.

Shanahan confirmed that Garoppolo does not need surgery to repair his fractured foot and did not suffer a Lisfranc injury or ligament damage when he was injured against the Dolphins last Sunday. That report also indicated that Garoppolo could return during the playoffs if all goes well in his recovery, but Shanahan said that’s not something he will be counting on.

“Still going to be a big recovery,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “There’s that way outside chance late in the playoffs but just an outside chance. Not real optimistic about it but never rule it out.”

Rookie Brock Purdy will be starting for the 49ers this weekend and is set to remain in that role as long as he stays healthy. Josh Johnson was signed off the Broncos practice squad to back him up.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Kyle Shanahan: “Way outside chance” Jimmy Garoppolo returns

  1. Why would they want him back??

    They have Purdy and he was really good in college (over .500 in the B12 for crying out loud).

    At least that’s the newest tune from Niners fans.

  2. Jimmy is a nice guy and has some talent but he has proven time and again to be too fragile be an starting QB

  3. Jimmy is a nice guy and has some talent but he has proven time and again to be too fragile be an starting QB.

    Yeah, him about half the league’s starting QBs.

  4. nhpats2011 says:
    December 7, 2022 at 3:00 pm

    Jimmy is a nice guy and has some talent but he has proven time and again
    ===≈==========================
    These aren’t freak injuries.
    2 250lb guys on top of him with one of them all his weight on Jimmy’s foot while it was bent inwards. Just the luck of the draw.

    I doubt you wouldn’t get hurt falling off a 5 ft ladder putting up Christmas lights.

  5. Jimmy who? Don’t you know that all of the Santa Clara fans have already moved on to Purdy? Even though he was the LAST pick in the draft, he is the next coming of Joe Montana!…

  6. Still hoping he can play but even more important, hoping Purdy doesn’t get injured and leads SF deep into the playoffs.

    PSA: Hey SEA, here’s your daily reminder: should’ve ran the ball.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.