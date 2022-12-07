Kyler Murray answers Patrick Peterson’s criticism: It doesn’t affect me

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was “super shocked” by former teammate Patrick Peterson‘s claim that “Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray.” After his criticism of Murray caused a stir, the Vikings cornerback said he got Murray’s phone number from a teammate and texted him but Murray didn’t respond.

Murray acknowledged he received the text but noted it was only after Peterson made his public comments.

“Hell,” Murray said about not responding to the text “what is that gonna do?”

The Cardinals are 4-8, and Murray ranks 23rd in the NFL with an 87.1 passer rating. He has 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. It has made Murray a lightning rod for criticism this season.

“Our season hasn’t gone the way we’ve wanted it to, so it comes a little heavier,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team website.

But Murray said it’s nothing new, with his size making him a target his entire career, and his contract situation during the offseason opened a different debate. Was he worth the five-year, $230.5 million contract?

Murray insists he doesn’t hear the noise.

“You understand the position that you are in, what comes with it, what you have to face,” Murray said. “I’m not really new to it. Something I’ve been dealing with, not my whole life but for the most part of my life having to deal with stuff like that. It doesn’t affect me.”