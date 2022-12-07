Mark Ingram likely out for season with MCL tear

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 7, 2022, 12:17 PM EST
NFL: DEC 05 Saints at Buccaneers
Getty Images

Saints running back Mark Ingram is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Ingram suffered a slight ear of his MCL and will miss four to six weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Given that the regular season ends in five weeks and the Saints are not in playoff contention, it’s hard to believe Ingram would rush back, so his season is likely over.

Ingram apologized after the loss to the Buccaneers for stepping out of bounds a yard short of a first down in a crucial set of downs that saw the Saints end up punting to set up the Bucs’ first touchdown of their fourth quarter comeback. But Saints coach Dennis Allen defended Ingram and said the knee injury was the reason he went out of bounds.

Ingram, who will turn 33 this month, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Mark Ingram likely out for season with MCL tear

  1. Yep still want to complain about him running out of bounds?

    Man was injured and playing avoided contact to his already injured knee.

  2. But Saints coach Dennis Allen defended Ingram and said the knee injury was the reason he went out of bounds.

    ——————–

    A. just fall down then. No reason to go out of bounds under any circumstance.
    B. He didn’t get that injury on that play so it’s on you, the coach, to not put him in that situation with an injury like that.

  3. Should of started TAYSOM HILL, none of this would of happened… (Because TAYSOM would of run the ball for a damn yard or more instead of throwing stupid passes down field on a 3rd and 1)

  4. eagleswin

    That was at the six minute mark. So no clock advantage really. Yeah cutting upfield might have been a problem on that knee.

    But to put the blame on him is just silly. Didn’t change the clock much it was 6 minutes clock runs pretty quickly after spotted.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.