Mark Ingram likely out for season with MCL tear

Saints running back Mark Ingram is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Ingram suffered a slight ear of his MCL and will miss four to six weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Given that the regular season ends in five weeks and the Saints are not in playoff contention, it’s hard to believe Ingram would rush back, so his season is likely over.

Ingram apologized after the loss to the Buccaneers for stepping out of bounds a yard short of a first down in a crucial set of downs that saw the Saints end up punting to set up the Bucs’ first touchdown of their fourth quarter comeback. But Saints coach Dennis Allen defended Ingram and said the knee injury was the reason he went out of bounds.

Ingram, who will turn 33 this month, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.