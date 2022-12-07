Michael Mayer declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

One of the top prospects for the 2023 draft has officially thrown his hat in the ring.

Tight end Michael Mayer announced on Wednesday that he will be leaving Notre Dame ahead of the Gator Bowl in order to focus on the draft.

“I’ve really enjoyed my experience at Notre Dame,” Mayer said, via Pete Thamel of ESPN.com. “The first reason I picked Notre Dame was the NFL, it was on my mind a very, very long time. I saw a lot of good tight ends in in the NFL from Notre Dame. That was one of the main reasons I went there.”

Mayer had 180 catches, 2,099 yards, and 18 touchdowns over three seasons in South Bend and holds the school’s records for tight ends in all three categories. He’s third in school history for receptions among all players.

That production has Mayer generally considered to be the top tight end in this year’s draft and that makes him a top contender to go in the first round come April.