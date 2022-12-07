Mike Vrabel on Jon Robinson: Change is never easy, but we realize that we all have a job to do

Getty Images

The Titans elected to fire General Manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, head coach Mike Vrabel began his press conference by thanking Robinson and his family for the former G.M.’s contributions to the team.

“Change is never easy, but we realize that we all have a job to do. That job is evaluated each and every day,” Vrabel said. “I told the team this, I met with all the staff — we have a personal relationship with Jon, everybody here in some capacity. And so our personal feelings aren’t what’s important. What’s important is that we respect and understand the decision and that we move forward aligned and do everything that we can to prepare our players and be great for them, as we go out against the Jaguars at home with a division team.”

Vrabel said he had a long conversation with Robinson on Tuesday night, reiterating that he and Robinson shared a good relationship and were aligned.

As for the timing of the move, Vrabel said he was informed by team owner Amy Adams Strunk on Tuesday and couldn’t speak more to it than that.

“Amy made a decision and made a statement,” Vrabel said. “So, all I can say is thanks for her support as we come to work each and every day.”

Vrabel was asked multiple times and in multiple ways if he’ll have more say in personnel matters. He noted that ultimately, ownership has final say on the roster.

Vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden has been tapped to assume Robinson’s duties for the rest of the 2022 season.

“Ryan Cowden and I will continue to communicate in that process as we get down the stretch of trying to figure out the active roster, players that are looking to return from injury,” Vrabel said. “That process isn’t going to change.”

While Vrabel was peppered with questions about his role, he continually maintained that his focus is on preparing the Titans to play the Jaguars on Sunday.

We’ll see if Tennessee can set what’s happened with their G.M. aside to defeat a division rival.