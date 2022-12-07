Nathaniel Hackett: It’s not looking good for Courtland Sutton this week

Getty Images

It sounds like the Broncos aren’t going to have one of their top receivers as they host the Chiefs this week.

After Courtland Sutton suffered a hamstring injury against the Ravens, head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Wednesday that the Broncos are going to be cautious with the receiver. Sutton was one of the players Hackett said wouldn’t practice to start the week and his availability is in doubt.

“It’s not looking good for this week for him,” Hackett said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website.

Sutton was questionable going into last week’s loss to Baltimore with an illness.

In his fifth season, Sutton has 52 catches for 688 yards with one touchdown in 2022.

Hackett also said Dakota Allen (hamstring), fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring), guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back), kicker Brandon McManus (quad), and offensive lineman Tom Compton (illness) would not practice Wednesday.

Receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow), long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist), outside linebacker Baron Browning (elbow), defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), and safety Kareem Jackson (rest) were limited.