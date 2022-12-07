Nick Bosa is the NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

49ers defensive end was named the NFC’s defensive player of the month for November and he picked up right where he left off in their first December action.

Bosa had three tackles, three sacks, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in a 33-17 win over the Dolphins. Bosa leads the league with 14.5 sacks on the season and will tie his single-season best with his next sack.

That effort led the NFL to name Bosa the NFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday.

The 49ers welcome those efforts from Bosa every week, but his work against the Dolphins was even more appreciated because the team lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury during the game. The team has professed great confidence in rookie quarterback Brock Purdy‘s ability to keep the team on track and a good portion of that faith comes from how impressive the defense led by Bosa has been this season.