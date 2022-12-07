On Our Way Home: Chapter Twelve

Anthony Zych

I devoured the contents of both plates, maybe because I thought if the food was gone it would mean they had actually been there. But they actually had been there. I’d seen them. I’d spoken to them. As far as I knew, no one had reported to Linda that her husband seemed to be talking to himself near the couch.

Sleep came very easily, despite my long, late-afternoon nap. Exhaustion from a week in trial and days spent before that in every-waking-moment preparation had taken a toll, in more ways that one, apparently. I slumbered without dreaming, or at least without remembering any of my dreams. The next day, there wouldn’t be much time to reflect on them.

Saturday morning. Two days to Christmas. The house would carry that rare, temporary buzz. The party had helped. Even without it, it was time for things to begin to feel festive and merry. As long as I didn’t think about everything that had happened the day before, and as long as I avoided talking about it to Linda.

So far, so good.

She’d rolled out from her side of the bed while I was still asleep. I stayed warm under the covers and was relieved I hadn’t gotten sick in the middle of the night. Sometimes it just feels good to lay there, still and awake and fully conscious of the feel of the sheets on the bottom and the quilt on top, the one my mother had knitted at least thirty years earlier. Beneath the thing it had taken her weeks to make, it still felt like she was pulling me in for a hug I didn’t really want but didn’t realize how badly I needed.

I heard yelling from the first floor. Joseph was calling for me. Apparently, I’d promised to take him to basketball practice that morning. I had no reason to doubt I’d told him I’d take him, even if I didn’t remember doing it. And, as he usually did, he’d ignored the creeping of the minutes toward ten o’clock sharp, when practice was due to begin.

I stumbled from the cocoon, feeling more like caterpillar than butterfly. The toothbrush beckoned, but I knew from the urgency in Joseph’s voice that I didn’t have time for the luxuries of personal hygiene. When he needed to go, he needed to go. And he didn’t bother to say he needed to go until the exact instant he definitely needed to go.

I pulled a pair of jeans that seemed to be getting more snug with each passing weekend over legs that were starting to sprout random white hairs. I found a baggy sweatshirt. Or at least a sweatshirt that used to be baggy. Maybe I’d need to bump up a size, in order to have enough extra material to conceal a spare tire that was becoming more and more inflated.

I began fumbling for my keys and wallet, rifling through the pockets of the black jeans I’d worn the night before and then realizing they were still in the suit pants I’d worn to court. I pulled my phone from the surface of the dresser. Sandy Matherson had called. Or maybe it was her husband. I didn’t feel like talking to either of them. Maybe I’d return the call after dropping Joseph off at the gym. Or maybe I wouldn’t.

Joseph kept calling my name, even after I’d made it clear I was coming. I nearly tripped and fell down the steps. He stood there at the bottom, wearing only shorts and a Packers jacket over his sleeveless T-shirt. He carried a bag that held a pair of the same Jordans he was wearing on his feet, laces untied. He’d convinced Linda to buy two sets of the identical shoe. One to wear only when playing, the other to wear when not playing. She didn’t include me in the decision-making process, because she knew what I’d say about that.

“You ready or what?” he said with impatience that danced on the line of disrespect, noticing my arrival without looking up from his screen.

“Let’s go,” I said. “Why’d you wait so long to get me up?”

“We had time.”

I flew past him and presumed he was following.

“We had time,” I said. “Key word. Had. We don’t have much time now.”

“Why are you so bent out of shape? I’m the one who’ll have to run if I’m late.”

“Persepio is Italian for we always show up on time.”

Joseph shook his head and rolled.

“That wasn’t even funny the first time you ever said it.”

I kept moving, through the TV room and into the kitchen and toward the door to the garage. The dog rushed over to me and jumped up, pressing one paw into my stomach and the other right into my crotch. I let out a loud noise that became muffled a bit as I bent over, bracing for that inevitable rush of pain coming from somewhere deep in my intestines. The dog acknowledged the tip of my nose by depositing a thick layer of concentrated saliva across it.

“Well, that’s one way for him to get your attention,” Linda said from the other side of the island. She and Macy were making eggs. Macy laughed at me, in a happy and innocent way.

“Why didn’t you get me up earlier?” I said to Linda.

“I figured you set your alarm.”

“Well, I didn’t.”

“Why didn’t you?”

“Maybe you should have been the lawyer,” I said.

“It’s a simple question.”

“I didn’t realize I needed to be up.”

“Who’s fault is that?” she said it with a smile. I either didn’t notice or didn’t care.

“Shit, Linda, are we really going to do this now?”

“Sthwear jar!” Macy yelled, and she ran toward the other room to fetch it.

“Honey, I don’t have any cash on me,” I called out to her. “I’ll get it later.”

I turned back to Linda. The smile was gone.

“Real nice, John.”

“What?” I said, before realizing Joseph had slipped past me and climbed into the Subaru. He pressed hard onto the horn.

“Damn it!” I yelled.

“Sthwear! Jar! Again!”

“Just go,” Linda said. “You find a way to ruin every good mood we ever have.”

I didn’t know what to say to that. Macy still seemed to be in a pretty good mood, especially after picking up an IOU for two free dollars to go with all the rest. I looked at Linda, considered my options, and decided to leave before Joseph shoved his hands onto the face of the steering wheel again.

I half-limped toward the car, still feeling the effects of Buster’s greeting. Before I reached the handle, Joseph pressed the button on the visor, sending the door up and a blast of wintry air inside. It struck my face and neck. I hurried to get inside the car.

“It’s about time,” he said as I fell into the seat, straining the leather that was threatening to tear open after three-plus years of my increasingly oversized butt lumbering into the cockpit.

“The dog got me right in the balls. I had to gather myself.”

He smiled as I slipped the Subaru into gear and backed out of the driveway.

“The old Buster nut buster.”

“Is that what you call it?”

“He does it all the time. You need to turn to the side. You’re just figuring that out now?”

“I don’t know,” I said. I checked the clock on the dashboard. We had five minutes to make a seven-minute drive.

“Can you step on it a little?”

“I should go slow just so you’re late. It’ll teach you a lesson about waiting until the last minute to let me know you need to go.”

“Merry Christmas to you, too, Dad.”

I pressed down on the pedal. I’d get him there on time. As much as I wanted to be an ass about it, I couldn’t do that to him.

“Just get me up a few minutes earlier next time, OK?”

By then, he already had his nose back in his screen.

“What’s that?”

“Nothing,” I said. I focused on getting the car to the school on time. It was nice to have nothing else to think about, even for five minutes.

I pulled up near the two steel doors leading into the gym, stopping long enough for Joseph to get out without saying anything. I had no idea how long practice would last. I’d learned from experience that, with this particular coach, practice lasted as long as it lasted. Sometimes, forty-five minutes. Other times, more than two hours. I pulled the car between a set of parallel yellow lines in the parking lot and waited for Joseph, knowing that if I went home the practice would end quickly and that if I stayed I’d be sitting and waiting longer than I wanted to.

But I didn’t have anything else I needed to do, and Linda was already pissed at me. Not that I didn’t deserve it.

Yes, she got mad at me pretty often. Sometimes, it wasn’t my fault. Most of the time, it was. And most of the time that it was, I knew damn well that I was about to make her mad, and I did it anyway.

I checked my phone, looking at the list of calls I’d missed during the past couple of days of focusing entirely on the trial. I didn’t feel like talking to anyone. I didn’t feel like doing anything. I knew that feeling all too well. It was the post-trial rut. After days of adrenaline and caffeine and raw terror from constantly performing on a high wire without a net before those who would decide my client’s fate, it was a long fall back to normalcy.

It felt worse this time, because the trial wasn’t over. It had all slipped into a week or so of limbo, with the chances of a good outcome far slimmer than they’d been the day before. I replayed the events in my mind. The unexpected escape of my breakfast. Did I know it was coming? Could I have done anything about it? How different things may have been if I’d just performed the closing argument and the jury had delivered a verdict for Sandy.

I could feel my insides rumbling again at the thought of what had happened, and I started to scan the parking lot for a suitable place to deposit whatever was left in my stomach from the two plates of food the old couple hadn’t eaten but I had. There was a row of shrubs along the back of the school, about twenty feet across the asphalt lot from where I’d parked. I could make a beeline for the bush line and let nature take its ugly, smelly course.

I turned back from my effort to formulate a vomit contingency plan. I noticed something off to my left. My head jerked.

There he was. Fedora and glasses and the same coat he’d worn every time I’d seen him on Friday. As best I could tell, he was wearing the same clothes under it.

I pressed the button that powered down the window. He watched it glide.

“Fancy shmancy,” he said, admiring the speed and silence with which the window zipped into the opening in the door.

“Where’d you come from?”

“Did no one ever explain the birds and the bees to you?”

“I mean—never mind. Where’s your car?”

He motioned with his right hand behind the Subaru. I craned my head around and saw the oversized Chevy. It looked like it should have a mizzen mast instead of a steering wheel. I noticed the top of the woman’s head in the passenger seat. She was sitting there still and serene.

“What happened to you last night?” I said.

“She wanted to go. She gave me the rush act. I told her we should wait. But marriage isn’t a democracy. Especially when there’s only two votes.”

“Where are you heading?”

“We’re on our way home.” He said it just as earnestly and honestly as he had a day earlier. I laughed openly, but I was careful not to mock him.

“What’s so funny?” he said “You don’t believe me?”

“I believe you. I just think you may be lost.”

“I don’t think so. I know precisely who I am and where I am and what I am.” He paused and dipped his head, peering at me with naked eyes over the top of the frames of his glasses. “Do you?”

His words stunned me. They struck me deeply. Not with pain, but with the vague sense of wonder that comes from opening a gift and moving the tissue paper out of the way and finding something unexpected and special and meaningful inside. I became self-conscious of the tears that were suddenly clouding my vision.

“I don’t know,” I said to him. “Sometimes, I don’t know.”

“That would seem to be fairly important information. But what do I know?”

I wiped a thick drop from the edge of an emerging crow’s foot with the top of my left hand.

“I guess I’m just confused. You keep saying you’re on your way home. But you don’t seem to be making any progress.”

He nodded, in a way that almost seemed deliberately condescending.

“I think we are. Some journeys take a little longer than others.”

“But you haven’t gone anywhere. Yesterday, you were on your way out of town. You got your tire fixed, and then you didn’t leave.”

“Are we not welcome here?”

“No. I mean, yes. You are. You just don’t seem like you’re actually on your way home.”

“All I can tell you is that we are.”

“Is it just the two of you going home?”

He turned back to the car, raising a weathered and leathery hand to wave to his wife. Then he looked at me again.

“That depends,” he said.

“Depends? Depends on what?”

“It just depends,” he said. “Hey, can you loan me some money?”

I coughed at the request.

“Money? Like cash? I don’t have any cash.”

“Who doesn’t have cash?”

“Apparently, you don’t.”

“I didn’t say I don’t have cash. I just asked if you would loan me some of yours.”

“I’d give you anything I had,” I told him. “But I don’t carry cash.” I fished the wallet out of my front pocket and removed the green plastic bank card. “I use this. Everywhere I go. It’s easier than cash.”

“Well, give me that then.”

“You can’t use this. Only I can.”

“So it’s not really cash. Cash is cash. That’s like a credit card. I used to have a credit card.”

“It’s a credit card and it’s cash. It comes right out of your bank account. Do you really not have one?”

He produced a wad of bills, licked his thumb, and started rifling through them. They made a popping sound as he did an impromptu count.

“I have cash. Bills. Paper. That’s all that matters.”

“Maybe I should be the one asking you for some money.”

“You want some? Apparently, you need it.”

“I’m fine,” I said, chuckling. “You should be careful with how you flash that around. If the wrong person sees it, they may try to take it.”

“Why would they try to take it?”

“You know, steal it. People take money from other people.”

“Anyone who’d steal money from a broken down old man must need it more than I do.”

It got quiet for a few seconds.

“Who are you?” I said.

“Who am I?”

“Yeah. Who are you? That was my question.”

A smile sprouted and spread. Wrinkles danced along the bottom of his face. White eyebrows snuck out from behind the top of his frames.

“That was my answer,” he said, and then he turned and shuffled back toward the Chevy.

I sat there, dumbfounded. After he was gone, I realized I hadn’t wished him a Merry Christmas. I had a feeling I’d still have more chances to do it.