Patrick Mahomes has a bruised foot, doesn’t expect it to impact him this week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 7, 2022, 1:28 PM EST
NFL: DEC 04 Chiefs at Bengals
Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t quite 100 percent, but he doesn’t sound concerned about his status for this Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday that he has a bruised foot after hurting it late in last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Mahomes was sacked by Bengals edge rusher Joseph Ossai on Kansas City’s final offensive play of the game.

Mahomes is set to practice on Wednesday and he said he does not think the injury is going to have a negative impact on him this weekend.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that every member of the active roster is expected to practice in some form on Wednesday and the team’s injury report will bring word if Mahomes was limited during the workout.

2 responses to “Patrick Mahomes has a bruised foot, doesn’t expect it to impact him this week

  1. Joe Burrow came out of that game with a bruised foot as well. His was from kicking Patrick’s butt!

  2. the biggest non story of the year… He has a bruised foot… are you guys bored? Need something to write about? Id like to know which team has the most active self drafted roster in the league right now.. write about that.

