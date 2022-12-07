Patrick Queen and Ronnie Stanley practice, Lamar Jackson doesn’t

Getty Images

The Ravens are not expected to have quarterback Lamar Jackson in the lineup against the Steelers this weekend and Wednesday’s practice didn’t do anything to change that outlook.

Jackson did not participate in the team’s first session of the week because of the knee injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s win over the Broncos. A report indicated Jackson has a sprained PCL and could miss multiple weeks before he’s well enough to return.

While Jackson didn’t practice, two other Ravens were able to work despite injuries.

Linebacker Patrick Queen and left tackle Ronnie Stanley were both on the field on Wednesday. Queen left the win over the Broncos with a thigh injury and left tackle Ronnie Stanley missed the game with an ankle injury.