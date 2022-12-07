Raheem Morris remembers being on wrong side of Baker Mayfield “feeling dangerous”

Getty Images

If Rams coach Sean McVay or G.M. Les Snead requested an opinion from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris regarding quarterback Baker Mayfield, it’s safe to assume Morris could have said, “Go get him.”

Morris has seen Mayfield at his best. Specifically, at his most dangerous. Indeed, it was after a game against Morris and the Falcons in November 2018 that Mayfield said, “When I woke up this morning, I was feeling pretty dangerous.”

“Baker got a big win against me in Atlanta, and I can’t wait to see him so I can yell at him because he told me he was feeling hot that day,” Morris told reporters on Tuesday. “That was a part of that famous press conference of he, ‘felt dangerous,’ so I might punch him when I see him. But other than that, that’s awesome. [We’re] always trying to acquire good talent.”

Morris added that he hasn’t studied Mayfield in a while, and Morris understands that Mayfield has had rough couple of years. But Morris realizes that there’s a chance for Mayfield to reset his career.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him,” Morris said. “This guy was a really good football player, brought Cleveland from pretty much the ashes. This game is sometimes thankless, and we get a chance to acquire a guy that’s got nothing to lose and something to prove, it’s always awesome.”

Mayfield definitely has nothing to lose, because he’s already lost pretty much everything. He made a $4.6 million bet on himself to facilitate a trade to Carolina, and it blew up in his face. Only one team made a waivers claim for the balance of his salary. And he’s still on track to be a free agent in March.

So, yes, he has nothing to lose. And, yes, he has something to prove. We’ll find out soon enough if he can.