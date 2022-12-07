Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons limited with ankle injuries

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) had a limited practice Wednesday. It’s his first limited practice since Nov. 14.

Tannehill was a full participant in all six practices the past two weeks.

Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (ankle) had another limited practice. He has not had a full practice since Week 7 when he wasn’t on the report.

Outside linebacker Denico Autry (knee), cornerback Tre Avery (concussion), receiver C.J. Board (rib), receiver Treylon Burks (concussion), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) and linebacker David Long (hamstring) did not practice.

Offensive guard Nate Davis (knee), running back Hassan Haskins (hip), running back Derrick Henry (not injured related), center Ben Jones (not injury related) and defensive tackle Teair Tart (ankle) were limited.