Texans claim Taylor Stallworth off waivers

The Texans are replacing one defensive lineman with another on their roster.

Houston announced on Wednesday that the club has claimed Taylor Stallworth off waivers. He was cut by the Chiefs on Tuesday.

As a corresponding move, the Texans are waiving Michael Dwumfour.

Stallworth appeared in six games for Kansas City this season, playing 53 defensive snaps. He had four total tackles.

In a rotational role for the Colts last season, he recorded 16 total tackles, 3.0 sacks, and 12 QB hits.

Dwumfor appeared in seven games for the Texans in 2022, recording six total tackles and three QB hits.