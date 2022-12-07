Texans designate Jonathan Greenard, Grayland Arnold for return

Getty Images

The Texans are getting a couple of defensive players back on the practice field Wednesday.

The team announced that defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard and defensive back Grayland Arnold have been designated for return from injured reserve. Both players will now have a 21-day window to practice with the team and they can be activated at any point in that period.

Greenard had nine tackles and 1.5 sacks in four games before hurting his calf. He led the team with eight sacks during the 2021 season.

Arnold played on special teams in five games this season. He had one tackle in those appearances and has been sidelined with a quad injury.