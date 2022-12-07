Texans turn back to Davis Mills at quarterback

Getty Images

The Texans benched quarterback Davis Mills a couple of weeks ago, but it didn’t do anything to change their on-field fortunes so the team is reversing course.

Head coach Lovie Smith told reporters on Wednesday that Mills will return to the starting lineup for this Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Mills completed 61.9 percent of his passes while throwing 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in the first 10 games of the season.

Kyle Allen started for the Texans the last two weeks. He went 46-of-78 for 416 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions in losses to the Dolphins and Browns.

Oddsmakers installed the Cowboys as 17-point favorites ahead of the Mills news. Given the Texans’ results with Mills, it’s hard to imagine that this news is going to move the needle all that much and it’s even harder to imagine the Texans not making some major moves at quarterback this offseason.