Trevor Lawrence plans to play this week despite toe injury

Getty Images

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson called quarterback Trevor Lawrence day-to-day with a sprained toe on his left foot. Pederson noted that Lawrence wasn’t going to practice and admitted there was some concern about Lawrence’s availability for Week 14.

But Lawrence had his own media session on Wednesday afternoon and told reporters he plans to play against the Titans on Sunday.

“I’m feeling better today than I was Monday and yesterday. A little bit of the soreness is going down a little bit. Obviously, still sore and kind of taking it day-by-day. But, fortunate for sure. I feel pretty good.”

Lawrence noted that it’s probably the biggest injury scare he’s had on a football field. when he suffered the injury last week against Detroit, he initially thought he’d hurt his knee because of the way he’d been twisted down. But then as he was moving around he realized it was more in his foot. The soreness increased on Monday.

Lawrence said he’s getting as much treatment as possible and staying off his foot when he can to get it healed.

“All I can do is take it day-by-day. If I can, I’ll be out there,” Lawrence said.

In his second pro season, Lawrence has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,834 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2022.