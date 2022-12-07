Trevor Lawrence won’t practice Wednesday, considered day-to-day

Getty Images

There is concern Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence may not be able to play this week against the Titans.

After suffering a foot injury during last week’s loss to Detroit, Lawrence won’t practice on Wednesday. Head coach Doug Pederson said in his press conference that Lawrence is considered day-to-day.

“We’ll just keep him out today — even though tempo-wise, it’s more walk-through tempo, he’ll get all the mental reps today,” Pederson said. ‘But nothing from the standpoint of him moving around.”

Pederson later noted that Lawrence’s injury is a sprained toe on his left foot. While Pederson also said Lawrence’s is progressing in the right direction, the club has to be prepared to play on Sunday without him.

“I mean, obviously when it’s your quarterback — or any player — there’s a level of concern,” Pederson said. “But we’ve still got several days before the game. He’s tough. and he’ll do everything he can, i know, in his power to be out there. but we’ll just take it day by day.”

If Lawrence can’t play, backup C.J. Beathard would get the start. Beathard started 12 games for the 49ers from 2017-2020.

“My confidence level is high in [Beathard],” Pederson said. “What he’s shown, he’s a veteran guy. He’s been in these situations before in his career, so it’s not unfamiliar territory to him. He’s well versed in the offense and a lot of confidence in him.”

The Jaguars’ injury report will be worth monitoring throughout the week as the 4-8 club tries to get a win against a division rival.