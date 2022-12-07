Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

With both of his offensive tackles missing Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa got beat up in the loss to the 49ers. So, it came as no surprise that he started the practice week with a limited practice because of his ankle injury.

Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week. He aggravated it against the 49ers, leaving in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss.

He is expected to start against the Chargers in Sunday Night Football.

“At this point in the season, it’s as good as it’s going to get,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday, via David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) also was limited.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral) and linebacker Melvin Ingram (rest) did not practice.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Eric Rowe (back), tight end Durham Smythe (quad/knee) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (back) were limited.