Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in Pro Bowl voting

Getty Images

In another indication of how much Tua Tagovailoa has taken off as an NFL superstar this season, he is the No. 1 player in the league in fan voting for the Pro Bowl.

Tagovailoa, the third-year Dolphins quarterback, has 138,390 fan votes, the most of any player in the NFL.

In addition to Tagovailoa, the Top 5 players in fan voting are Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (137,826), Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (133,607), Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (132,100) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (131,378).

Although the NFL is choosing two Pro Bowl teams, this year’s Pro Bowl will not be a full football game. Instead, it will be a seven-on-seven flag football game, as well as a skills competition, taking place a week before the Super Bowl.