Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in Pro Bowl voting

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 7, 2022, 4:49 PM EST
In another indication of how much Tua Tagovailoa has taken off as an NFL superstar this season, he is the No. 1 player in the league in fan voting for the Pro Bowl.

Tagovailoa, the third-year Dolphins quarterback, has 138,390 fan votes, the most of any player in the NFL.

In addition to Tagovailoa, the Top 5 players in fan voting are Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (137,826), Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (133,607), Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (132,100) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (131,378).

Although the NFL is choosing two Pro Bowl teams, this year’s Pro Bowl will not be a full football game. Instead, it will be a seven-on-seven flag football game, as well as a skills competition, taking place a week before the Super Bowl.

  2. Oh…so you mean what people actually think of Tua isn’t what twitter and social media make him out to be? Wow, shocker.

  4. Let’s see what the players vote. He will be 4th in the AFC behind Mahomes, Allen, and Herbert.

  6. what’s the point of voting for the Pro Bowl if there’s no game? even if it’s a weak game.

