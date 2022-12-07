Tua Tagovailoa on Justin Herbert: Happy where I’m at, everyone else can handle the talking

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa was taken by the Dolphins with the fifth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and the Chargers took Justin Herbert one pick later, so it was inevitable that there would be comparisons between the two players.

For the first two years of those careers, many of those comparisons were more favorable to Herbert than Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins won a 2020 meeting between the teams and they head into Sunday night’s game with an 8-4 record while the Chargers are 6-6.

Tagovailoa is also averaging more yards per attempt while posting a higher completion percentage and passer rating than Herbert, but he wasn’t interested in delving into any comparisons between the two players when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

“I feel that I’ve been very blessed to have gotten chosen regardless of if I got chosen before him or after him,” Tagovailoa said. “I’m just happy to be where I’m at. I don’t think anything of it. I know everyone else outside of our building and fans want to make speculations about that, but, for me, I’m just very fortunate, very blessed to be in this position. I’ll let everyone else handle the talking with that and that’s my stance on it.”

A convincing win and strong performance by Tagovailoa on Sunday night would probably move some more people to Tagovailoa’s side of the fence, but it doesn’t sound like something that will be costing him much sleep.