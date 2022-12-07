Vikings designate Cam Dantzler and Ty Chandler for return

Getty Images

The Vikings had cornerback Cam Dantzler in the starting lineup for the first eight games of the season and they’re moving closer to getting him back in uniform.

Dantzler was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. The Vikings also opened the return window for running back Ty Chandler.

Both players will be able to practice with the team for the next 21 days and can be activated at any point in that period. If they don’t return before that time is up, they won’t be eligible to return.

Dantzler has been out with a high ankle sprain. He had 45 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery before his injury.

Chandler broke his thumb and last played in Week Five. He played 28 special teams snaps in two games and made one tackle.