Vikings put Akayleb Evans, Ben Ellefson on IR

Getty Images

The Vikings ruled cornerback Akayleb Evans out for this week with a concussion and Wednesday brought word that he is going to be out for an extended period of time.

Evans suffered his third concussion of the season and second in as many weeks during last Sunday’s win over the Jets. Evans started against the Jets and had six tackles.

The fourth-round pick started one other game and had 19 tackles and a forced fumble in 10 total appearances. Cam Dantzler was designated for return from injured reserve this week and could return as soon as this Sunday against the Lions.

The Vikings also placed tight end Ben Ellefson on injured reserve. Ellefson was activated off injured reserve last week, but is continuing to have issues with his groin injury.