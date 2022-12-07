Von Miller out for season with torn ACL

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 7, 2022, 12:29 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

When Von Miller suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving, his initial diagnosis was that his ACL was intact and he would be able to return at some point in the 2022 season.

Miller even said that he was targeting the Week 14 matchup against the Jets to get back on the field.

But then the Bills placed Miller on injured reserve. And now Miller is out for the season.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced in his Wednesday press conference that after undergoing an exploratory surgery, Miller was diagnosed with an ACL tear and is out for the season.

“Very unfortunate situation for Von, obviously, and our team,” McDermott said. “We care for him, obviously, like we would any player. We know how much this means to him in terms of playing and being with the team. So, we look forward to getting him back — obviously off the field — for the rest of this season. And his leadership. And we’re certainly thinking about him as he recovers here.”

McDermott noted that Miller did have his ACL repaired during the surgery, which was performed in Texas. McDermott did not offer many other details, citing his respect for Miller’s privacy.

In his first season with the Bills, Miller still leads the club with 8.0 sacks. He also had 10 tackles for loss and 12 QB hits.

Gregory Rousseau is second on the team with 5.0 sacks.

17 responses to “Von Miller out for season with torn ACL

  1. Gypsy curse, Indian burial ground, take your pick. When Buffalo wins its first Super Bowl it’s going to be the hard way.

  2. Some haters might say this is what happens when the Football Gods get mad for a player cherry picking elite teams, ring hunting. I’ll not go there but I assume the haters will.

  3. Tough break for the Bills. Best wishes to him.

    The video definitely looked like ACL damage with the way his knee moved I was shocked when that wasn’t the diagnosis at first.

  6. So you’re telling me, that the actual injury to a 100 million dollar DE wasn’t determined until nearly 3 weeks after the injury? Anyone can go have an MRI, in the matter of hours, worst case a few days, and know their prognosis….

  7. Pretty much par got the season so far. Deepest team in the league getting tested severely. Next man up! At least we’re getting healthy bodies back in other areas. Here come the trolls I’m sure. Too bad my team still > your team

  10. I’ve already seen a bunch of Bills fans calling out the medical staff for not knowing this two weeks ago. Our Orthopedic Surgeon is Dr. Leslie Bison and he lead UBMD Orthopedic and sports medicine. He is a phenomenal doctor and has done an ACL and a Meniscus for me.

    It’s called a Knee scope because you are going in to find what you can’t quite see with imagine. It was exploratory and they found more damage than they could see.

  11. He had a good run and while his resurgence was unexpected I don’t know at his age if he’ll come back as a starter or at all.

  12. LOL!

    I am sorry, but this whole delay from reality Whinebaugh School of Denying The Real Inury is just too funny.

    They know Rousseau and Epenesa are lesser talents, so they live in denial of what signing an aging and cooked Miller meant and what the risks were, arrogantly thumbed their noses at it with that contract.

    The cap hits and deadm money will hurt them for years with all that was guaranteed.

    Keep whistling past it, Buffalo.

  17. Bad luck, but the Bills are like the Chiefs. As long as the Bills have Allen they’re in the picture. Similarly, as long as the Chiefs have Mahomes they’re in the picture.
    For that matter, as long as the Bengals have Burrow they’re in the picture.
    As long as the teams around them are at least mediocre, in any given game Allen, Mahomes and Burrow can carry their team to victory.

