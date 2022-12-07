With Jon Robinson gone, Mike Vrabel holds the power in Tennessee

Posted by Mike Florio on December 7, 2022, 9:42 AM EST
Getty Images

Whenever a company fires a high-profile employee, there are usually two versions. The official position, and the truth.

In the case of the Titans firing G.M. Jon Robinson on the first Tuesday in December, the official position includes no effort to disconnect the decision from the trade that sent receiver A.J. Brown to Philadelphia — even as the move came two days after Brown helped his new team dismantle the team that traded him away.

Since then, there has been no reporting aimed at pushing back against the perception that Brown’s performance served as the catalyst for a longstanding power struggle/philosophical divide between Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel, who made his displeasure with the trade clear through his body language after it happened. So, yes, perception and reality may be one in the same. Owner Amy Adams Strunk, after an extended period of presiding over periodic squabbling by Robinson and Vrabel, decided that Vrabel was right all along — and that Robinson needed to go.

For the 31 teams ultimately controlled by one person, change like that can come at any time. On any given day, the owner can roll out of bed and decide to make a big change. For better or worse.

Whether it’s better or worse for the Titans remains to be seen. For as good as the Titans have been, maybe the friction between Robinson and Vrabel had been holding them back. Maybe, if Vrabel didn’t also have to navigate internal disagreements and dysfunction, the team would have achieved even more over the past few years.

There were signs of disagreement well before the Titans decided to trade Brown for a first-round pick that became his replacement. When the Titans traded a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick for receiver Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick in June 2021, G.M. Jon Robinson was the one who did the press conference and the media appearances. Vrabel didn’t say a word.

And that said plenty. Vrabel likely didn’t want Jones. To no surprise, Jones didn’t do much for the Titans before Tennessee released him after one season.

What other personnel decisions were made over the objection of Vrabel? Was the drafting of quarterback Malik Willis something Vrabel didn’t want, given its potential impact on incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill? Did Vrabel want to make a competitive offer to running back D'Onta Foreman, who played very well last year after Derrick Henry suffered an injury?

None of that really matters at this point. What matters is that Vrabel necessarily emerges as the guy who’s in charge of the football operations, as a practical matter. He has earned it through his coaching. He has likely cemented it through his told-you-so views on players like A.J. Brown and Julio Jones coming to fruition.

And so, like Vrabel’s friend and mentor Bill Belichick in New England, Vrabel now becomes the guy who ties it all together. Maybe that’s exactly what it will take to push the Titans over the top.

  1. If I could pick any coach in the league to start a new franchise with Vrabel is Top 3 no question.

  3. It’s quite possible he saw what KC got for Hill and thought he could get away with the same kind of deal. Difference is that Hill is closer to the later half than the earlier half of his career (despite him balling out right now), and is one injury away from losing his fastest man alive status. From a longevity standpoint Brown’s career will have lasted much longer in the Titans run heavy attack. So yea, it really was a dumb move on Robinson’s part.

  4. This decision certainly won’t hurt the Titans this year. I honestly believe they could win that division and lose out their last 5 games.

  5. Keep in mind that the trade was made with salary cap implications in mind. Titans are already $19 million over the cap for 2023.

    Brown signed a new contract with the Eagles that the Titans may not have been able to match.

    On the other hand, Robinson was responsible for the cap situation, so he might have backed himself into a corner.

  9. 16/17/19 great drafts, last 3 very bad except for getting Fulton plus Julio and AJ trades look awful. Robinson should get a lot of credit for making them competitive after 2016 but I can see how it’s run it’s course

  10. The Coach/GM model is not working in NE
    ==========

    And how many GMs will fire their Coach this year?

    Neither model is better than the other. It all depends on the quality of your organization, top to bottom.

    .. to say nothing of Belichicks 9 Super Bowl trips.

  12. Vrabel is as good a coach as there is in football. Most teams winning as much as Tennessee have elite QBs. It’s a QB league. Take Mahomes and put him in Tennessee and they’ve won at least two Super Bowls already. This isn’t nuclear science. Tannehill is a great guy. A great teammate. It’s not easy sitting down a guy like that. I understand. I love Tannehil. He’s like Alex Smith. They’re going to get beat in the playoffs by the elite QBs. Replace them and your team starts winning against elite QBs. Not nuclear science, guys.

