After Stanford interview, Jason Garrett says he’ll stay at NBC

USA TODAY Sports

He came, he saw, he decided to stay where he is.

Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, currently working at NBC, confirmed late Thursday night on Twitter that he interviewed for the vacancy at Stanford, but that he’ll stay put at NBC.

“Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford,” Garrett tweeted. “While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I’m so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football Night in America and with Notre Dame Football!”

Garrett coached the Cowboys from 2011 through 2019. After two years as offensive coordinator with the Giants, he joined NBC.

It remains to be seen whether his name emerges in connection with any of the various NFL openings that inevitably will emerge for 2023. Two vacancies currently exist (Carolina and Indianapolis), and there likely will be more.