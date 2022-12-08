Ben Johnson hopes Jameson Williams can have larger role this week

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 8, 2022, 1:22 PM EST
Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars
The Lions have a big game on Sunday against the Vikings and may get a little boost to their offense from a young receiver.

First-round pick Jameson Williams made his pro debut last week in the win over the Jaguars. He was on the field for eight offensive snaps and received one target in his debut.

Could he get some more playing time for Detroit’s offense this week? It might be in the cards.

“Yeah, I hope so,” offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said Thursday, via Kyle Meinke of Live.com. “I don’t know what that means necessarily for the rep count, but it’s encouraging to hook up on some routes [in practice].”

The Lions have been one of the league’s best offensive teams throughout the season, as the club is No. 6 in points scored and No. 7 in total yards. Amon-Ra St. Brown has also emerged as one of the game’s best young receivers with 76 catches for 830 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games.

Winners of four of their last five, the Lions have a chance to make some noise with a victory over the Vikings on Sunday. Williams may be part of the boost that gets them there.

2 responses to “Ben Johnson hopes Jameson Williams can have larger role this week

  1. Goff’s numbers when ARSB is playing are really good. I hope that Jameson has the reps for Goff to be comfortable throwing to him. If Lions can keep Goff with this O-Line and receivers I dont want the lines to pick any of these QBS in the draft…I also really want us to draft Jalen Carter.

