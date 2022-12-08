Bengals add Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard to injury report

Getty Images

The Bengals made a pair of notable additions to their injury report on Thursday.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard were both listed as limited participants in practice. Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury while Hubbard has a calf injury.

Friday’s participation will reveal whether the downgrade in activity was precautionary or if there’s real concern about having either player against the Browns this weekend.

Tight end Hayden Hurst was the only player not to practice at all on Thursday. He’s out with the calf injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s win over the Chiefs.

Tackle La'el Collins, defensive tackle D.J. Reader, and safety Von Bell were all full participants after resting on Wednesday. Running back Joe Mixon (concussion) and safety Jessie Bates (groin) remained full participants.