Bruce Allen claims league office blamed Jon Gruden email leak on Commanders

The reports generated in connection with the investigation of the Commanders by the House Oversight Committee will contain plenty of interesting nuggets.

Here’s one, as flagged by the keen eye and diligence of attorney Dan Lust.

Lust points to page 42 of the Democratic report regarding the investigation. That’s where the report explains that, after emails exchanged by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden and former Washington executive Bruce Allen became public in October 2021, Allen called the league office to complain. Senior Vice President and Special Counsel for Investigations Lisa Friel told Allen (according to his testimony) that the Commanders leaked the emails.

“We didn’t do it at the league office,” Friel told Allen, per Allen. “It came out of their side.”

It’s an important point, given that Gruden alleges in a pending lawsuit against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell that the league leaked the emails that forced Gruden out as coach of the Raiders.

Obviously, Friel’s version may not be accurate. Gruden’s litigation will likely generate sufficient digital evidence to show how those materials made their way to the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.