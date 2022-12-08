Calais Campbell, Dalvin Cook among finalists for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Getty Images

The NFL announced 32 nominees for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award earlier this year and that group has been pared down to eight finalists.

A panel of former players — Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Leonard Wheeler, and Larry Fitzgerald — selected four finalists from each conference as part of the process.

The award was created in 2014 — Fitzgerald was the first honoree — and goes to the player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater was the 2021 winner.

This year’s finalists are Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, Browns running back Nick Chubb, Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, Packers running back Aaron Jones, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David.

The winner of the award will be announced at the NFL Honors show ahead of Super Bowl LVII.