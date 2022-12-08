Chiefs can clinch seventh consecutive AFC West title, second-longest streak in NFL history

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 8, 2022, 11:49 AM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

The Chiefs are dominating the AFC West like few teams have ever dominated a division.

If the Chiefs beat the Broncos on Sunday and the Chargers lose to the Dolphins, then the Chiefs will clinch the AFC West. That would make this the seventh consecutive season that the Chiefs have won the division.

And that would tie the second-longest streak in NFL history, along with the Los Angeles Rams, who won the NFC West for seven consecutive seasons from 1973 to 1979.

The only team that won its division more times in a row was the Patriots, who won the AFC East 11 years in a row from 2009 to 2019.

Heading into this season, one of the major storylines around the NFL was that the AFC West was getting more competitive: The Chiefs had lost Tyreek Hill, while the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders had all made moves that, on paper, seemed to give them a better chance of contending. But it hasn’t worked out that way. In fact, the Chiefs have widened the gap between themselves and the rest of the division: Last season, the Chiefs clinched the AFC West in Week 16. This year, the Chiefs can clinch the AFC West in Week 14.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Chiefs can clinch seventh consecutive AFC West title, second-longest streak in NFL history

  2. With an assist from the coaches, fans and players in Denver.

    Of course it goes without saying I’m excluding first ballot HOF QB Russell Wilson who has single handedly kept them in so many games despite the uphill battle.

    Why do you go get the best QB in NFL history and then not let him cook?

    They ran more than passed against the Ravens!!

    How is that possible??

    If they had passed, say, 45 times they would have easily won that game.

    No doubt.

    LET THE MAN COOK!

  3. That really is a monumental achievement. Provided the injury bug doesn’t ruin it, they realistically could get 5 more given the state the broncos and raiders are perpetually in. Chargers are the only possible challenge, but they always seem to do just enough to give it up despite the talent level.

  4. Just bad coaching with the Chargers, Raiders and Broncos. The players just arent motivated enough to justify their talent. A problem with many teams in todays game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.