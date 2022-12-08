Chris Boswell returns to practice

Getty Images

Kicker Chris Boswell is on his way back to the Steelers lineup.

Boswell went on injured reserve on November 10 and has not played since October 23 because of a groin injury, but he returned to the practice field on Thursday. The move opens a 21-day window for him to practice and the Steelers can activate him at any point.

Nick Sciba kicked in Boswell’s place in one game and Matthew Wright has been the Steelers’ kicker the last four weeks. He is 12-of-14 on field goals and 7-of-7 on extra point attempts.

Boswell was 12-of-16 on field goals and 9-of-9 on extra points in seven games before he was injured.