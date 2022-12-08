Craig Reynolds designated for return from IR

Getty Images

Lions running back Craig Reynolds returned to practice on Thursday.

Reynolds has been designated to return from injured reserve. He missed the last four games with a rib injury.

Reynolds appeared in the first eight games of the year. He ran 23 times for 102 yards and caught nine passes for 116 yards while also playing on special teams.

He ran 55 times for 230 yards for the Lions last season. He’s also seen time with Jacksonville and Washington since entering the league in 2019.

D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, and Justin Jackson have been handling the running back duties for the Lions. Detroit has run for 449 yards in the last four weeks.