Dak Prescott: Odell Beckham Jr. will help if we get him, confident in what we have if not

Posted by Josh Alper on December 8, 2022, 4:03 PM EST
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Quarterback Dak Prescott met with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when Beckham visited the Cowboys this week and he told reporters on Thursday that he thought “the visit went well.”

Beckham’s visit ended without a deal being struck, however, and reports have indicated that the Cowboys have concerns about Beckham’s ability to play less than a year after tearing his ACL. Linebacker Micah Parsons said that Beckham told him he’ll be ready to play in five weeks, but Prescott didn’t share any insight about when Beckham might be able to play.

He did say that he thinks Beckham would help the team while adding that he thinks the team has enough on hand to succeed if Beckham doesn’t come on board.

“If we get him, hell yeah it’s going to help. And if not, I’m confident in what we have,” Prescott said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

There’s been no word on when Beckham might come to a decision about his next team, but the injury issue means any call may wind up being moot for this season.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Dak Prescott: Odell Beckham Jr. will help if we get him, confident in what we have if not

  3. Don’t see Dak willing to take a cut in pay, say $20 million a year, to pay for OBJ over the 2 or three years. Not-to-mention resigning Diggs and Lamb who will be in $25 million a year group starting next year.

  4. Agreed. I can’t think of a single way that Odell could be selfish or destructive for your locker room.

  6. Nobody is going to sign a ‘still recovering’ guy who isn’t even at 50% .

  7. HIs trusted driver who has correctly predicted every move he’s ever made in the NFL said no way is he going to Dallas and he’s going back home. Just waiting to heal up a bit more and hold out hope they’re still alive for a playoff spot going into the last two weeks of the year where he’ll join on. We don’t have a single WR that would start for any other team in the NFCE so he’ll be welcome with open arms even if he’s coming to us on one leg. That’s fine with me.

  8. Beckham won’t be playing this year so this talk means nothing. He won’t be signing a long term deal at the vet minimum and there is no reason to sign a short term deal.
    Wait until he’s healthy, work him out and then make your decision.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.