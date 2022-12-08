Deshaun Watson expects better results after getting “feel of the game” last week

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson played in a regular season game last week for the first time since the end of the 2020 season and it was a rocky return to action.

The Browns got a win over the Texans, but they did not score an offensive touchdown and Watson was 12-of-22 for 131 yards and a touchdown against his former team. On Thursday, Watson said that “last week was a lot” in reference to returning to both the field and Houston while also explaining why he thinks that experience sets him up for better results against the Bengals this weekend.

“Because I was able to get the feel of the game, speed of the game,” Watson said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “How defenses adjust, how we’re going to be able to adjust at the same time. It’s my first time in live action with Kevin. He’s gotta feel how I feel, I gotta feel how he feels and we gotta be able to work on the same page and see the same things through the same lenses.”

The Browns have won five straight over the Bengals and their chances of running the streak to six games will be a lot better if Watson can improve on his first outing as a Brown.