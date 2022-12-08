D’Onta Foreman back at practice for Panthers

Getty Images

Running back D'Onta Foreman has been a bright spot for the Panthers since taking over the starting job in the wake of the Christian McCaffrey trade and his presence would boost their chances of beating the Seahawks this Sunday.

Thursday brought some positive news on that front. Foreman took part in practice on a limited basis after missing Wednesday’s session with a foot injury.

Foreman has run for 526 yards and four touchdowns over the last six games.

Linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle) remained out of practice and linebacker Chandler Wooten (illness) was out after practicing on Wednesday. Defensive end Brian Burns (knee) and tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck) went from limited participation to a full practice.

Tackle Ickey Ekwonu (knee), safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle), defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf), and safety Xavier Woods (knee) were limited participants for the second straight day.